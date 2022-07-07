Poor conditions at notorious Newfoundland jail prompts judge to cut inmate's sentence

A Supreme Court judge in Newfoundland has cut an inmate's sentence by six months because of "persistent" and "long-standing" poor conditions at a notorious St. John's jail.

Justice Glen Noel says the harsh conditions faced by 27-year-old Jonathan Slade at Her Majesty's Penitentiary justified a reduction of 180 days from his four-year sentence for charges including robbery.

Noel's written decision on Wednesday says Slade has a host of mental and physical conditions that were exacerbated at the 163-year-old provincial jail, especially when pandemic-related restrictions were in place.

The judge says that despite Slade's physical disabilities, he was kept in a part of the jail that didn't have adequate space for him to move around, which reduced his mobility and caused him more pain.

He says Slade's disabilities also make him incontinent, adding that the lack of privacy where he was kept exposed this issue to his fellow inmates, who ridiculed and humiliated him.

The provincial government has long promised to replace Her Majesty's Penitentiary, and officials said in November they had chosen a company to submit a proposal for a new 276-bed facility by the end of this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.