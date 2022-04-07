Winnipeg area highways open again after early weather-related closures
CTV News
Tim Sa;lzen
Some snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning led to highway closures in the vicinity of Winnipeg.
Some routes have since reopened but as of 9:00 a.m., Hwy 190 from Hwy 101 to Winnipeg city limits remains closed.
The following highways are open again as of 9:00:
Highway 100, the south Perimeter, from Hwy 1 East to Hwy 1 West;
Hwy. 101, the north Perimeter, from Hwy 1 West to Hwy 1 East; and Hwy 1 East from Winnipeg city limits to Richer, Man.
Manitoba 511 notes that although highways have reopened, drivers may still encounter snow-covered, slushy and icy sections.
