Poor highway conditions reported in the region

More overnight snow in the region has led to some poor road conditions Friday morning.

Highway 4/Richmond Street is reported as snow covered with drifting from London through Lucan, Exeter and Clinton.

Highway 21 from Grand Bend through Goderich and past Kincardine is also reported as snow covered with drifting.

Both Highway 401 and Highway 402 are reported as partly snow covered with good visibility.

Huron Perth Student Transportation Services is reporting some bus cancellations as well as Student Transportation Services of Grey-Bruce, reporting a couple of cancellations in the Owen Sound area.

Friday: A few flurries ending this morning then cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries late this morning and early this afternoon. Periods of light snow beginning late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Friday Night: Periods of snow ending after midnight then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 10 this evening.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light late in the afternoon. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning and minus 3 in the afternoon

Sunday: Periods of snow. High minus 3.

Monday: Cloudy. High minus 6.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High minus 7.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High minus 6.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 8.