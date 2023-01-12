Poor road conditions cancel some school buses in Nipissing, Parry Sound area
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services has cancelled more school bus routes Thursday morning due to poor road conditions.
These are the corridor cancellations that were made for the following areas before 6 a.m.:
- Britt/Nobel
- East Parry Sound South – South of Highway 522 including South River, Sundridge, Burk's Falls/Magnetawan, Katrine/Emsdale/Kearney/Sprucedale/Novar and all bussing for Almaguin Highlands Secondary School
- Mactier, Humphrey, Rosseau
- Mcdougall/Whitestone/Ahmic Harbour
- Town of Parry Sound
These routes were cancelled between 7:43 a.m. and 8 a.m.:
- Mattawa
- Redbridge/Thorne
- West Nipissing including River Valley/Field, Verner/Lavigne, Sturgeon Falls/Jocko Point
Find the full list of routes affected here.
