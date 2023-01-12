iHeartRadio

Poor road conditions cancel some school buses in Nipissing, Parry Sound area


image.jpg

Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services has cancelled more school bus routes Thursday morning due to poor road conditions.

These are the corridor cancellations that were made for the following areas before 6 a.m.:

  • Britt/Nobel
  • East Parry Sound South – South of Highway 522 including South River, Sundridge, Burk's Falls/Magnetawan, Katrine/Emsdale/Kearney/Sprucedale/Novar and all bussing for Almaguin Highlands Secondary School
  • Mactier, Humphrey, Rosseau
  • Mcdougall/Whitestone/Ahmic Harbour
  • Town of Parry Sound

These routes were cancelled between 7:43 a.m. and 8 a.m.:

  • Mattawa
  • Redbridge/Thorne
  • West Nipissing including River Valley/Field, Verner/Lavigne, Sturgeon Falls/Jocko Point

Find the full list of routes affected here.

