Poor road conditions cancel some school buses in Nipissing, Parry Sound area

Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services has cancelled more school bus routes Thursday morning due to poor road conditions.

These are the corridor cancellations that were made for the following areas before 6 a.m.:

Britt/Nobel

East Parry Sound South – South of Highway 522 including South River, Sundridge, Burk's Falls/Magnetawan, Katrine/Emsdale/Kearney/Sprucedale/Novar and all bussing for Almaguin Highlands Secondary School

Mactier, Humphrey, Rosseau

Mcdougall/Whitestone/Ahmic Harbour

Town of Parry Sound

These routes were cancelled between 7:43 a.m. and 8 a.m.:

Mattawa

Redbridge/Thorne

West Nipissing including River Valley/Field, Verner/Lavigne, Sturgeon Falls/Jocko Point

Find the full list of routes affected here.