Poor weather blamed for crash near Bowell, Alta.
RCMP say bad weather on a rural highway in southern Alberta is to blame for a crash that sent one person to hospital.
Redcliff RCMP say emergency crews were called to two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Range Road 80 at 4:41 a.m. on Thursday, near the exit to Bowell.
Police say a westbound vehicle, which had two occupants, crossed the centre median and flipped onto its side.
The vehicle was then hit by an eastbound vehicle.
A 45-year-old man from the flipped vehicle was taken to hospital in Medicine Hat in non-life-threatening condition.
No one else was hurt in the crash.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 1 were affected for several hours following the crash, but have since been cleared.
RCMP says preliminary findings suggest that weather – including heavy fog – may have been a factor in the crash.
