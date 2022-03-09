iHeartRadio

Poor weather conditions a 'primary factor' in fatal crash north of Edmonton

image.jpg

Lac La Biche RCMP are investigating following a fatal crash near Beaver Lake Cree Nation Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a collision around 3:10 p.m. on Township Road 660A near the entrance of the community.

According to RCMP, a 78-year-old woman from Beaver Lake Cree Nation was pronounced dead on scene.

Her name will not be released.

The man operating the second vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated in hospital, RCMP said.

Lac La Biche RCMP with the help of the RCMP Collision Reconstructionist determined weather was the “primary factor” of the crash. 

12