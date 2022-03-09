Poor weather conditions a 'primary factor' in fatal crash north of Edmonton

Lac La Biche RCMP are investigating following a fatal crash near Beaver Lake Cree Nation Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a collision around 3:10 p.m. on Township Road 660A near the entrance of the community.

According to RCMP, a 78-year-old woman from Beaver Lake Cree Nation was pronounced dead on scene.

Her name will not be released.

The man operating the second vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated in hospital, RCMP said.

Lac La Biche RCMP with the help of the RCMP Collision Reconstructionist determined weather was the “primary factor” of the crash.