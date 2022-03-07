Poor winter driving conditions around Edmonton contribute to multiple accidents

High winds blowing snow and icy conditions contributed to several collisions around the Edmonton area, RCMP say.

Around 11:14 a.m., Mounties responded to a crash involving at least three vehicles, including two semi-trailer units and an SUV, north of the city on Highway 37 near Highway 28.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff told CTV News Edmonton that at least one driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

East of Edmonton, Mounties said two semi-tractors could not stay on the road near Range Road 143 and became stuck in the ditch. Both westbound lanes are blocked, and traffic was rerouted away from the area for several hours as crews responded.

Another accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. that also involved two-semi trucks on Highway 16 near Range Road 175 at Mundare, Alta. One westbound lane reopened an hour later, but RCMP said traffic is "extremely slow-going."

At Range Road 141, a jack-knifed semi was blocking both lanes of traffic, in addition to "several" other vehicles in the ditch in the area, Mounties said.

No injuries have been reported to police in any of those collisions.

RCMP advise that travel east of Edmonton on Highway 16 is not recommended due to poor winter driving conditions.

Several vehicles had also gotten stuck further east on highways 16 and 897. Savinkoff said travel from Vermilion, Alta., to the Saskatchewan border, including surrounding roadways, was to be avoided until road crews could clear blowing snow.

South of Alberta's capital city, RCMP said travel along Highway 11 between Rocky Mountain House and Sylvan Lake was not recommended, with high wind gusts creating snowdrifts and limiting visibility.

"Motorists are advised to take alternate routes should travel be unavoidable," police said.

