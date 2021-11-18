iHeartRadio

Poor winter driving conditions force highway closures in Manitoba

A collision has closed Highway 11 near Highway 66 near Kenogami Lake. (FIle)

Manitoba has been hit with heavy snow, which has created poor driving conditions and forced some road closures around the province.

As of Thursday morning, the following highways are closed:

  • Highway 6 from Lundar to Ashern.

Highway 75 from Morris to Winnipeg was closed in the morning, but has since reopened.

CTV News Winnipeg will provide more details about road closures as the information becomes available.

