Poorly disposed smoking materials caused Alliston house fire that uprooted two families

Improperly disposed smoking materials caused a garage fire that left multiple people displaced in Alliston, officials say.

The fire broke out on Oct. 28, in the attached garage of the house on Boyne Crescent.

A spokesperson with the Town of New Tecumseth said firefighters had to contend with "numerous explosions."

The town said propane tanks inside the garage ruptured with the heat of the blaze.

The fire department said there were two people home at the time who managed to escape safely.

Friends told CTV News two families lived at the residence that they say was rendered inhabitable.

They set up a GoFundMe campaign for the family, noting that any donations are appreciated, including clothing and furniture.

There is no damage estimate.