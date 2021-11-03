Poorly disposed smoking materials caused Alliston house fire that uprooted two families
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Improperly disposed smoking materials caused a garage fire that left multiple people displaced in Alliston, officials say.
The fire broke out on Oct. 28, in the attached garage of the house on Boyne Crescent.
A spokesperson with the Town of New Tecumseth said firefighters had to contend with "numerous explosions."
The town said propane tanks inside the garage ruptured with the heat of the blaze.
The fire department said there were two people home at the time who managed to escape safely.
Friends told CTV News two families lived at the residence that they say was rendered inhabitable.
They set up a GoFundMe campaign for the family, noting that any donations are appreciated, including clothing and furniture.
There is no damage estimate.
-
Codiac RCMP investigate shooting outside Moncton pubThere was a shooting outside the Miss Cue Pub on Mountain Road in Moncton on Wednesday night.
-
Price of dairy products expected to spike in 2022The price of dairy could be going up early next year.
-
Celebrating 100 years of insulin during Diabetes Awareness MonthNovember is Diabetes Awareness Month and one woman from Manitoulin Island is sharing her story in hopes of educating people about the disease.
-
Poll identifies personal freedoms and health concerns as main reasons for refusing COVID-19 vaccineThe fourth wave of COVID-19 has been called "a pandemic of the unvaccinated." In B.C., that means the less than 20 per cent of the province's total population – including children too young to be eligible – who haven't yet received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Nova Scotia landlords complain about insurance hikesA proposed rent cap that would max out rent increases at two per cent for the next two years has pitted landlords against tenants and the Nova Scotia government.
-
-
North Bay officials write open letter to community about changing the conversation around homelessnessNorth Bay’s mayor, police chief and other civic leaders say they want to change the conversation around homelessness in the city.
-
Riders lose receiver Kyran Moore ahead of matchup with ElksAs the Saskatchewan Roughriders continue to prepare for the Edmonton Elks, they will have to do so without Kyran Moore as the wide receiver is expected to be put on the six-game injured list.
-
Edmonton barista ranks 1st in Canada, 5th in the worldA small coffee shop in Edmonton is home to not only the best barista in Canada, but one of the best in the world.