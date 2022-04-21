Pop star Tate McRae tests positive for COVID-19, cancels 3 European concerts
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Lead/Senior Digital Producer
Ryan White
Tate McRae has had to cancel three of her upcoming performances in Europe after contracting COVID-19.
The 18-year-old singer and dancer, who is originally from Calgary, took to social media Thursday to announce the cancellation of shows in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.April 21, 2022
The Canadian rose to prominence as a finalist on the American reality show So You Think You Can Dance in 2016.
She is currently touring Europe ahead of the release of her debut album I used to think I could fly in May.
McRae is slated to be the special guest on the North American leg of Shawn Mendes' Wonder world tour in September and October.
