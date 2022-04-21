Pop star Tate McRae tests positive for COVID-19, cancels 3 European concerts

Tate McRae has had to cancel three of her upcoming performances in Europe after contracting COVID-19.

The 18-year-old singer and dancer, who is originally from Calgary, took to social media Thursday to announce the cancellation of shows in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

:( pic.twitter.com/GGe09AyqnP

The Canadian rose to prominence as a finalist on the American reality show So You Think You Can Dance in 2016.

She is currently touring Europe ahead of the release of her debut album I used to think I could fly in May.

McRae is slated to be the special guest on the North American leg of Shawn Mendes' Wonder world tour in September and October.