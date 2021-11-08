Pop-up clinic for COVID-19 boosters held in Leamington

Expanded eligibility for the booster came into effect over the weekend.

Over the past 24-72 hours, admission rates at Erie Shores HealthCare have risen and health official says booster shots couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I’m here getting my booster shot. My third dose of the Pfizer vaccine,” says emergency medicine physician, Dr. Christopher Anderson.

Anderson took advantage of a pop-up booster shot clinic held in Leamington today.

“It’s been almost a year since I’ve had my second shot and so I was due for my third shot. I’m just excited to get my third dose,” says Anderson.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment, it’s been a long 20 months. We’re excited to be out in the community having access to boosters in the county today,” says Kristin Kennedy, president and CEO of Erie Shores HealthCare.

In Essex County, the Community Response and Stabilization Team (CRST), a collaboration between Erie Shores HealthCare and Essex-Windsor EMS, are providing booster shots to eligible residents.

To be eligible, you had to have had your second dose at least six months ago and fall under one of the following categories:

“It is for the 70-plus population, those who have had two doses of Astra Zeneca, our healthcare workers, caregivers for those that are in long-term care as well as our indigenous,” says Kennedy.

Many are eager to roll up their sleeve for their third dose.

“I kind of jumped on the opportunity when I saw cases are rising in Michigan as well and I have family there. I want to do everything I can to protect my friends and family,” says Erie Shores Healthcare registered nurse, Ciara Aucoin.

“Being in healthcare, I see it every day so just for my own protection I feel that I need it - to do what I’m doing every day,” says Anderson.

“I can’t wait to get my third shot,” says Leamington resident Bill Campbell.

But some like Bill and Sandi Campbell couldn’t get their third jab today.

“We have to wait another three weeks because it’s only been five months and one week,” says Campbell.

Kristin Kennedy, president and CEO of Erie Shores Healthcare encourages all who are eligible to get their shot as vaccine rates in Leamington are low.

“Erie Shores Healthcare is seeing admission rates increase related to COVID and the unvaccinated so we really want to provide access to those first and second doses so please come out, appointments are not required,” says Kennedy.

There are more pop up clinics planned for both Leamington and Windsor.

A list can be found on the WEVax website.