Pop-up clinic in West Broadway kept busy by younger demographic seeking vaccines

A pop-up clinic at the West Broadway Neighbourhood Centre is being called a success by its director, with plans to open again on Thursday.

Lawrence Spatch-Mulhall, the director of the centre, said the pop-up clinic has been busy. He said when he got to the centre on Monday morning, there was a line stretching down the street.

"The demographic is young people – Indigenous and non-Indigenous," Spatch-Mulhall said. "So everybody got vaccinated.”

While the pop-up clinic is focussed on vaccinating off-reserve First Nation members, all eligible Manitobans can go for a shot.

The Southeast Resource Development Council said walk-ins are welcome, and encourages First Nation members to have their Manitoba Health Card and Status Card ready – and wear a short-sleeved shirt.

The pop-up is one of four recent clinics set up by the Southeast Resource Development Council. The doses come from a surplus in Berens River First Nation.

The council estimates 940 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered during the clinics.

"We have had a large group of young people who are very excited to be able to get the Moderna vaccine," said Pam Grenier, the director of clinical services at Southeast Resource Development Council.

"I would say the majority of the folks coming are less than 24-years-old."

The pop-up clinic continues on Thursday, with doors opening at 9:30 a.m.