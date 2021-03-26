Pop-up clinic offers COVID-19 vaccine to Indigenous people in Midland

A pop-up clinic offered the COVID-19 vaccine to Indigenous people Friday at the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre in Midland.

The health unit is working with local Indigenous services to provide the vaccine to First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals in Simcoe Muskoka.

"The Indigenous community's organizations invited their members to come today to be immunized. They did the booking and promotion of it, and we are staffing it along with Beausoleil First Nation, Mamaway and Chigamik.

So, it's a collaboration of all four organizations and additional organizations," explained immunizations manager Rebecca Dupuis.

Indigenous adults 16 and older are identified as high-priority to get the vaccine, along with non-Indigenous adults living in the same household.

Friday's clinic in Midland was the second of three planned for the urban and rural Indigenous population in Simcoe and Muskoka.

The next vaccination clinic focused on Indigenous adults will occur at the Holly Recreation Centre in Barrie on Tuesday.

Documentation proving ancestry and residency are required to confirm eligibility because of limited supply.