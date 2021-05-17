Pop-up clinic underway on College Avenue

Only while supplies last, Windsor-Essex County residents 18 years and older who have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can take advantage of the latest pop-up clinic.

“We have been working closely with Public Health and are eager to assist them in getting the people in community vaccinated,” explains Rita Taillefer, weCHC Executive Director.

If you are eligible, you can walk in to the Windsor Essex County Community Health Centre (weCHC) located at 3320 College Ave. Monday or Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.