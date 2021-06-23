Pop-up clinics: B.C.'s top doctor asks northern residents to submit ideas

British Columbia's provincial health officer is asking residents of northern B.C. to submit ideas for pop-up vaccination clinic locations to their local health authority.

Dr. Bonnie Henry was in Prince George Tuesday speaking with Northern Health officials about how to increase vaccination rates.

Henry says access is one of the biggest barriers for rural residents and says officials are keen to hear about community events and gatherings like farmers' markets where pop-up clinics might work.

More than one million British Columbians are fully vaccinated and Henry attributed steady drops in new cases, hospitalizations and clusters to the high number of people who have gotten a jab.