Pop up clinics coming to Grey Bruce as surge in COVID-19 cases slow
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
As a recent surge in COVID-19 slows down, a push for more vaccines is starting up in Grey and Bruce Counties.
The health unit for the area is expected to start moving vaccines into pop up clinics at malls, gyms, parks, markets, and movie theatres in hopes of getting to a 90 per cent vaccination rate.
“We need the public to roll up their sleeves and book an appointment,” said Dr. Ian Arra, medical officer of health for Grey Bruce Health. “We just ask the public to make this last push, and hopefully we get that herd immunity as soon as possible.”
The area added just two new cases on Tuesday, which is down from a high of 38 in a day just over a week ago.
The new cases have been almost entirely Delta variants.
