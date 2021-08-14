Pop-up clinics hoping to make vaccine access easier

Pop-up COVID-19 clinics are making their rounds in high-volume areas of Simcoe Muskoka.

On Saturday, two vaccination clinics were set up in Baysville, Ont., and Port Sydney, Ont., allowing tourists and locals the chance to get their first or second dose of the vaccine.

Neighbouring health unit, Grey-Bruce, also held pop-vaccine clinics, a decision that the medical officer of health of the region said was to allow for better access to the vaccine.

"We are not out of the woods yet heading into the cooler season," said Dr. Ian Arra.

"We need to reach our target of 90% vaccinated."

Dr. Arra said that their current strategy is to vaccinate people under 30 ahead of the Fall.

According to the health unit, around half of people between 18-29 years of age are vaccinated, and 45 per cent of 12-17-year-olds.

"Schools opening in September is going to increase risk of transmission not just in the school its self but in the community," said Dr. Arra.

The school year is around the corner, and several students took the opportunity to get vaccinated at the Port Sydney pop-up clinic on Saturday.

"I decided why not get it before school," said Emily Ivvitson-Holme, a Bracebridge, high school student.

"It's nice that they have the pop-up vaccines rather than making it such a hassle," said soon-to-be grade 12 student Allie Grand.

Both Simcoe Muskoka and Grey Bruce health units will hold pop-up clinics for the remainder of the month.

On Sunday, shots will be available at the Ramara centre in Orillia from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

For those living in the Grey Bruce region, on Thursday evening, you can get your vaccine at the farmers market movie night in Owen sound from 6: 00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

A complete list of pop-up clinics can be found on both health units' website.