Pop-up clinics to help push for two-dose summer as MLHU reports seven new COVID-19 cases

For a sixth day the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting single-digit COVID-19 cases, with seven new infections and no deaths Thursday.

The region now has a total of 12,613 cases and 226 deaths, with 12,328 cases resolved leaving 59 active. There are now 3,497 cases with a variant of concern, including more than 30 cases of the Delta variant.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting 11 inpatients with COVID-19. Fewer than five are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in critical care and none in acute care.

Vaccination efforts continue across the region, including pop-up clinics (no appointment necessary) being run by the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS) and the MLHU.

Paramedics say hundreds of vaccines were administered at a clinic in Kerwood on Wednesday. The next MLPS clinic will be in Parkhill on July 13.

Thank you Kerwood! In just a few short hours our team was able to administer hundreds of COVID vaccine! #everyshotcounts

We will be in @northmiddlesx Parkhill community centre Tuesday July 13th 10am-4pm @MLHealthUnit @CountyMiddlesex @mfcalvert13 pic.twitter.com/4fDY8aqdKk

The MLHU is also offering numerous pop-up clinics around the region starting Thursday and running through Aug. 10.

“We know that booking an appointment at one of the mass clinics has been a barrier for some people, so we’re pulling out all the stops and reducing barriers to make getting the vaccine easier,” said MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie in a statement.

“Even with case numbers that are lower than we’ve seen in a long time, the Delta variant is a real threat in nearby regions. We need everyone to do their part to protect the community.”

A full list of locations and dates for clinics by the health unit and paramedics can be found here.

In addition, anyone who has a second dose appointment booked at a mass vaccination clinic after mid-August, and is eligible, is being encouraged to rebook an earlier appointment.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – none new, 16 active, 3,895 total, 3,796 resolved, 83 deaths, 816 variants

Grey-Bruce – 27 new, 187 active, 1,759 total, 1,563 resolved, nine deaths, 460 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 14 active, 2,714 total, 2,647 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – four new, 15 active, 1,908 total, 1,836 resolved, 57 deaths, 319 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – three new, 16 active, 3,620 total, 3,542 resolved, 62 deaths, 658 variants

Ontario health officials reported 210 new infections Thursday and four more deaths related to COVID-19