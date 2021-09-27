Pop-up COVID-19 testing site at McNabb Arena extended to Oct. 6

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says COVID-19 tests will be available at the pop-up testing site at the McNabb Arena for an additional week.

The site was originally intended to be open for only the weekend of Sept. 18 to help meet increased demand for COVID-19 testing as children returned to school. It was later extended to this Wednesday. On Monday, the taskforce said it would now be open until Oct. 6.

"The Temporary Pop-Up Assessment Centre at McNabb has extended its operations until Wednesday, October 6. The pop-up originally opened on September 18 in partnership with Ontario Health and Canadian Health Labs to help accommodate the rise in testing demand," the taskforce said in a bulletin.

The assessment centre is located at 180 Percy St. and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to anyone six months and older who meets current testing criteria. It was originally intended to be a drop-in testing site, but after long lines its first weekend, an appointment system was put in place.

The taskforce said 203 swabs were taken at the McNabb site on Sunday. There were also 412 swabs taken at the Bewer Arena children's testing site.

People under 20 currently make up nearly two fifths of all active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa. Of the 463 active cases of COVID-19 reported by Ottawa Public Health on Monday, 108 were in kids under 10 and another 67 were in people 10 to 19.

Children who were born in or after 2010 are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccines at this time. More than 55,000 children 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health has reported 160 cases of COVID-19 in children under 10 and 130 in people 10 to 19 in the last two weeks according to data compiled by CTV News Ottawa. That accounts for approximately 37 per cent of all new cases reported in that time.