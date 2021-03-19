Waterloo Region's first pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened for Indigenous populations on Friday.

The clinic, located at Anishnabeg Outreach, 236 Woodhaven Rd. in Kitchener, is open March 19 and 20 for Indigenous people who want to receive their vaccine in a culturally appropriate setting.

An Indigenous elder will be at the site to support community members.

“Anishnabeg Outreach created the region’s first centre for Indigenous healing. We are so thrilled to be able to host the first vaccination site for Indigenous people living in the region,” CEO Stephen Jackson said in a news release. “Through partnership with the region, Ontario Health West and other Indigenous organizations, we have created a culturally appropriate and reflective space for Indigenous people to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations. Our team of navigators, staff and elder have created a welcoming experience for all Indigenous people who wish to get vaccinated. We hope all Indigenous people who are interested will be able to experience the new centre we built for them.”

There will also be a pop-up clinic at Regional Headquarters, located at 150 Frederick St., on March 24 and 25.