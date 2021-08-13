Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Saturday at TD Place

Ottawa Public Health will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations to soccer fans at TD Place on Saturday.

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, outside Gate 2 near Goodlife Fitness.

No appointments are necessary.

Residents 12 and older will be able to receive a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic.

Atletico Ottawa is expecting approximately 12,000 fans to attend Saturday's home opener against the Halifax Wanderers at TD Place.

As of Friday, 75 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and are considered fully vaccinated.

