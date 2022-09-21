Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics open in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is offering one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at locations across the region from Sept. 22 to 26.

Walk-ins for individuals aged five years and older will be available - including a limited supply of the bivalent booster for members of the priority groups, including people aged 70 years and older, health care providers and long-term care residents - as capacity allows.

Thurs., Sept. 22

POP-UP Clinic – Orillia Common Roof – Boardroom, 69 Front St., Orillia, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 23

POP-UP Clinic - Royal Canadian Legion, Port Carling, 4 Bailey St., 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

POP-UP Clinic – Alliston Memorial Arena - 49 Nelson St. E., 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Mon., Sept. 26

POP-UP Clinic – Stayner Arena and Community Centre - 269 Regina St. 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

POP-UP Clinic – Chappell Farms - 617 Penetanguishene Rd., 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

GO-VAXX bus and mobile clinics continue to operate on an appointment-only basis, with new booster appointments reserved for members of the priority groups. All previously booked booster appointments through to Sept. 25 will be honoured, and, if available, the bivalent vaccine will be offered.

Appointments for the GO-VAXX clinics may also be booked up to four days before the clinic through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

On Sept. 26, eligibility for the bivalent will expand to include individuals 18 and older.

The health unit continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on an appointment-only basis to individuals aged six months and older at the Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St. (upper level) in Barrie:

Wed.: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Fri.: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sat.: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Appointments are available at the health unit office immunization clinic locations in Midland, Orillia, Cookstown, Collingwood, Huntsville and Gravenhurst and can be booked through the COVID-19 vaccination portal by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

In addition, the RVH COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie continues to offer booked appointments and walk-ins from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Appointments may also be booked with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic located in the Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital Kiwanis Building - West Entrance 170 Colborne St., West.