Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Atlas Tube Centre

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore next week.

The clinic will take place Tuesday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre at 447 Renaud Line.

The clinic will be open for walk-ins to residents ages five and older for first and second doses, and to those eligible for third doses as well.

Children aged five to 11 must be accompanied by their parent or guardian.

More information about vaccines and local vaccination clinics is available at www.wevax.ca