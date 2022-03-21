Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics across Simcoe Muskoka this week

A variety of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be available across Simcoe Muskoka this week as mask mandates lift across the province.

Walk-ins for first, second, third and booster doses for those age 12 and older or first or second doses for children age five to 11 are available on a first-come basis.

Youth aged 12 to 17 are eligible for a booster shot at least six months after receiving their second. Adults age 18 and older can receive a booster three months after their second shot.

Here's a list of the available pop-up walk-in clinics around our region:

Monday, March 21

MacTier Public School

398 High St, MacTier

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 23

École élémentaire catholique

Sainte-Croix,351 Lafontaine Rd W, Tiny

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

GO-Vaxx Bus

Bayfield Mall Parking Lot

320 Bayfield St, Barrie

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 27

GO-Vaxx Bus

Stroud Innisfil Community Centre Arena

7883 Yonge St, Innisfil

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also receive your vaccine on a walk-in basis by checking the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's website.