Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics return to Simcoe Muskoka
Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics will return to Simcoe Muskoka, the health unit announced on Wednesday.
For eligible residents, walk-ins are available for first, second, third, pediatric, and booster doses while supplies last on a first-come basis.
The health unit "strongly encourages" eligible residents to get the vaccine, particularly the booster dose, to reduce the risk of serious illness.
The pop-up clinics are scheduled for:
Thurs., Feb. 24
Alcona Glen Elementary School, 1310 Innisfil Beach Rd., Innisfil
3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cookstown Central Public School, 5088 Simcoe Country Rd. 27, Cookstown
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 25
Alliston Union Public School, 211 Church St. N., Alliston
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Connaught Public School, 300 Peel St., Collingwood
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tay Shores Public School, 125 Jephson St., Victoria Harbour
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 26
GO-VAXX Bus – Beeton Jackson Plaza, 50 Main St. E., Beeton
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 27
GO-VAXX Bus – Penetanguishene Recreation Centre, 61 Maria St., Penetanguishene
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Mon., Feb. 28
Coldwater Public School, 33 Gray St., Coldwater
3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Huronia Centennial Elementary School, 28 Simcoe St., Elmvale
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Children 12 to 17 are eligible for a booster shot at least six months (168 days) after their second dose. Adults are eligible for the booster three months (84 days) after their second shot.
COVID-19 vaccines are also offered at community clinics across Simcoe Muskoka and at Barrie's RVH Sperling Drive clinic.