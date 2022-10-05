'Pop-up' microchip clinic comes to Regina's North Central neighbourhood
A pop-up microchip clinic will allow residents in the North Central area to get their cats and dogs micro-chipped for free.
The clinic is set to run from 1 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the North Central Family Centre, 2931 5th Ave.
The clinic is part of the Regina Humane Society’s (RHS) newest community outreach program named "Pet Connection."
The program has distributed over 5,475 pounds of pet food and treats, 685 pounds of cat litter and over 1200 pet care items.
112 animals have benefitted from identification microchips so far under the program.
The microchips help pets be reunited with their family if they were to ever become separated.
“We are thrilled that the Pet Connection program has been able to help so many pets and their caregivers in such a short period of time”, Alexandra Lohnes, Education and Outreach Coordinator at the RHS said.
“Through the generosity of our partners and supporters, pets are leading happier and healthier lives with their families.”
The pop-up clinic will also include a pet pantry for families unable to pay for pet food.
