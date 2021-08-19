Pop-up pantry combating period poverty with free products

An initiative to provide free period products to those in need has launched in Edmonton.

Period Pop-Up Edmonton is a take-what-you-need, leave-what-you-can model.

The Period Pop-Up initiative started in Hamilton, Ont., in January 2021. The Edmonton version is the first donation-based Period Pop-Up in Alberta.

The pantry is located on 109 Street outside Remedy Café. The pop-up is in partnership with All Cycles Edmonton and the YWCA which help to keep the period products in stock.

The pantry has various pads and tampons; all are free to those who need them, no questions asked.

The goal of the pop-up is to help address period poverty – when menstruators can't afford period products.

In Canada one in three menstruators under the age of 25 and one in four over 25 experience period poverty.

"Part of what this initiative is about and lots of the work in the city from No Period Without, All Cycles Edmonton, the United Way is just making sure menstruators have access to the products they need each month," said Annie Wachowich, Founder of Period Pop-Up Edmonton.

Volunteers check on the pantry to make sure it stays stocked.

The group started a GoFundMe page for funds to ensure the pantry doesn't run out. Unused period products can be donated to the pantry; pads, tampons, liners, menstrual cups, and period underwear are all accepted.

Wachowich says there are plans for a second pantry location in the coming months.