Pop-up plant shop at The Core shopping centre

Visitors to Calgary's The Core shopping centre this week will notice a plethora of plants.

The mall has partnered with Golden Acre Home and Garden to host a pop-up plant shop in the middle of the mall in honour of Earth Week.

Not only are plants available for purchase, the pop-up also includes a lush Earth Week display on the second-floor glass bridge.

Throughout the week, retailers will visit to highlight their sustainable products and programs.

Kaitlan Caldwell, marketing coordinator at The Core, says it's the second year the pop-up has happened.

"We hope to see everyone from families to people on their lunch breaks down here taking in the display, learning about the centre’s various green initiatives, and maybe picking up a plant or two for their home or office," she said.

The display will run until Friday.