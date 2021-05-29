Pop-up vaccination clinic in Coldwater as rollout continues in Simcoe Muskoka

As the vaccine rollout continues to gain steam, the community of Coldwater held a pop-up clinic Saturday to help increase accessibility.

According to officials, approximately 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine were available at the clinic, which ran from 9:30 to 4:30 at the Coldwater Community Centre.

The clinic was started after officials in the community saw a need to increase accessibility, saying many eligible people were not booking a vaccine.

"Part of what we had to do to find the people who had not booked appointments was use the community," said Mike Colebrook, who owns the Coldwater Pharmacy. "We were asking every patient who walked in the store, do you know someone or have you known someone who's had the vaccine and over the last two weeks, we've really found people who might not have otherwise gotten vaccinated and the community has worked to find those people."

Colebrook says council members began knocking on doors and enlisting the support of local businesses by asking them to post flyers.

"We had people, all of the appointments were booked through the pharmacy where people could call and talk to someone," said Colebrook. "There were people who didn't have computers, who didn't want to use the 1-800 numbers, and we just went old school."

The event is a joint effort between the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Couchiching Ontario Health Team, the Township of Severn, the Coldwater Pharmacy and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

"I really appreciate the efforts that have gone into have a clinic here today, to bringing the vaccines to the people of Coldwater who maybe were unable to get out, to travel to the mass-clinics outside of the area," said Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop. "So people here, I can see the excitement in their faces, and we're having a very positive response."

The clinic was open to anyone 18 years of age and older looking to book their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from the postal code L-0-K.

"This is our chance to end the pandemic, and we do it one vaccine at a time," said Carmine Stumpo, the CEO of Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. So getting vaccines into arms is absolutely critical."

While there are no plans for a future pop-up clinic, Stumpo says they will continue monitoring the data and doing everything they can to encourage vaccinations in the community.