Pop-up vaccination clinics in Ottawa now offering second doses for high-priority neighbourhoods

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clincs for residents of 21 high-priority neighbourhoods in Ottawa are now offering second doses.

While the clinics will continue to offer first doses to anyone 12 and older from a priority neighbourhood, residents of those neighbourhoods who received their first dose on or before April 18 can now get their second shot. For residents 70 and older, the City of Ottawa says they can receive a second dose 28 days after receiving an mRNA vaccine, and 56 days after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The clinics offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You must be at least 12 on the day of your vaccine to receive the Pfizer vaccine and you must be at least 18 on the day of your vaccine to receive the Moderna vaccine.

No appointments are required. Vaccinations are booked on a first-come first-served basis and are available while supply lasts.

Two pop-up clinics are scheduled this week:

Wednesday, June 16 to Friday, June 18 – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Adult High School – 330 Lajoie St.

Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20 – 9 am to 7 pm

Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre – 102 Greenview Ave.

Remember to bring at least one piece of ID, such as a health card, driver's license or passport. A health card is preferred but is not required to receive a vaccine if you do not have one.

List of eligible priority neighbourhoods:

West Centretown

Emerald Woods - Sawmill Creek

Greenboro East

Hunt Club Park

Hawthorne Meadows - Sheffield Glen

Ledbury - Heron Gate - Ridgemont

Riverview

Parkwood Hills - Stewart Farm

Lowertown East-ByWard Market

Sandy Hill

Vanier North

Vanier South

Manor Park

Overbrook - McArthur

Carson Grove - Carson Meadows

Carleton Heights - Rideauview

Carlington

Hunt Club East - Western Community

Whitehaven - Queensway Terrace North

Bayshore - Belltown

Britannia Village

The city says these clinics are intended to raise vaccination rates in priority neighbourhoods and assist in removing some barriers to accessing the vaccine.

Residents from outside priority neighbourhoods can book a vaccine appointment through the Ontario portal online or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900 between 8 am and 8 pm, seven days a week to book an appointment at any of the community clinics in Ottawa.

You may also be able to book your vaccine appointment at a local pharmacy.