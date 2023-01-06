Pope Benedict XVI mostly likely to be remembered for 'dramatic' retirement: theologist

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was laid to rest Thursday nearly a decade after stepping down as the head of the Catholic Church.

Those who study the faith say he’s likely to be remembered most for handing back the keys to the Vatican in 2013.

David Dean, with the Atlantic School of Theology, says it was the “most radical thing” any Pope had done for centuries.

“That was very dramatic, entirely unexpected and a very, very distinctive thing. So for all the other things, he’ll be remembered for resigning the papacy is perhaps at the top of the list,” he said during an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis.

While Benedict’s decision to retire was surprising, he may have laid the foundation for future papal retirements.

Dean says Pope Francis may not do so though after experiencing firsthand “the problems with having two Popes,” meaning the potential for people to rally behind the Pope Emeritus.

“I’m not necessarily sure that’s a good idea, and Pope Francis would have seen that, so he himself would like to retire at some stage, I’m not sure it’s in the best interest of the church.”

Dean thinks the two Popes did get along after Pope Benedict retired, despite their differences.

“They weren’t exactly cut from the same cloth; they had a different approach to the role. They perhaps had different theologies, but I think they had a shared understanding that what mattered is what’s best for the church.”

He adds that there was a massive distinction between the two Popes, in terms of style.

“They have a completely different approach, in terms of what matters. Francis, for what matters is pastoral care, outreach warmth, relationships. What matters most for Benedict was, I think in some cases, getting the theology right and being faithful to what he considered the truth.”

There were also moves during Benedict’s papacy to deal with sexual abuse among clergy, though critics say those moves did not go far enough.

Dean says the cardinal electors elected him to be the “continuity candidate” following Pope John Paul II’s death.

“Really the vote for Pope Benedict was a vote for the continuation of Pope John Paul II’s papacy. That’s primarily what he was doctrinally. However, Pope John Paul II was an incredible Pope who I think people will see failed to protect minors the way he should have. And so in continuing that legacy, Pope Benedict, I think, maybe go for enough in terms of sexual abuse.”

While Benedict’s tenure as Pope was not easy, with scandals and what some considered a taste for the extravagant, Dean thinks in 100 years' time he will be remembered for “what he said and what he thought” in a way that even Pope Francis won’t be.

“He did begin to make changes,” he says. “People often think the church is very centralized, but it isn’t. Dioceses have a responsibility, for example, for handling sexual abuse cases. That actually changed with Pope Benedict. He was the one who tried to bring more centralization and more oversight so that Rome could get involved in handling some of these issues. That was an important step. It was the first step, but it was an important step.”