Pope Francis appointee Frank Leo officially installed as new Archbishop of Toronto
The largest archdiocese in Canada's Catholic Church has a new man at the helm as of today.
About 1,200 people were expected to attend the mass of installation for Frank Leo, who now serves as Archbishop of Toronto.
The installation ceremony at St. Michael's Cathedral Basilica in downtown Toronto took place about six weeks after Pope Francis formally named Leo to the post.
Leo succeeds Cardinal Thomas Collins, who offered his resignation on his 75th birthday in January 2022 in compliance with a rule stating all bishops must offer to step down when they reach that age.
Leo was first named a Bishop in July 2022, making him one of Canada's newest appointees to such a role, and he was installed as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Montreal two months later.
He was born in Montreal in 1971 to Italian immigrant parents, entered the Grand Seminaire de Montreal in 1990 and was ordained a priest for service to the city's archdiocese in 1996.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2023.
-
Water safety bulletins across regions as rivers riseA whole lot of rain, and melting snow, will mean some raging rivers and streams across our region this weekend.
-
Halfway to cat cow: Calgarians enjoy kitty yoga for a causeCats searching for their forever homes darted in and out of eager yogis in Kensington Saturday morning.
-
Huge, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church in N.S. Acadian community now up for saleA huge, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church that has been a landmark to the Acadian community in southwestern Nova Scotia is up for sale.
-
Concerned citizen helps foil bank fraud scam: Huron County OPPA concerned citizen is being credited by police for foiling an elaborate bank fraud scam involving prepaid Visa credit cards that targeted an elderly Huron County resident earlier this month.
-
‘Beef for Biden’: Alberta favourite featured on dinner menu for presidential visit to OttawaPrime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden shared dinner together for the first time Friday evening in Ottawa and a world-renowned Alberta favourite was included on the menu.
-
Christopoulos' hat trick clinches Spitfires' OHL Western Conference titleThe Windsor Spitfires clinched their second straight OHL Western Conference title with a big win in London Friday. Alex Christopoulos got a hat trick in a 6-3 victory over the Knights.
-
Fire tears through East Vancouver grocery storeA fire in a business on East Broadway Saturday morning forced the evacuation of apartments above it and caused minor injuries to a Vancouver firefighter.
-
Young athletes test their skills at Community Combine at Commonwealth StadiumYoung athletes were invited to test their skills at the Community Combine at Commonwealth Stadium.
-
In the middle of a career year, Backlund set to play 900th career game as a FlameIt's been mostly a bad year for the Flames, but it's been a pretty good one for Mikael Backlund.