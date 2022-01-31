Popeyes chicken restaurant opens Nanaimo, B.C. location

Fried chicken lovers will be happy to know that a second Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchise has opened on Vancouver Island in Nanaimo.

The fast food restaurant opened in the Harbour City on Sunday at the corner of Aulds Road and Island Highway North in the city’s north end.

A steady stream of customers have been lining up since it opened, looking to get their hands on some Cajun-style chicken.

The popular American fried chicken chain from New Orleans is famous for its southern-style chicken and saw an opportunity to bring some of that southern charm to the island.

"We thought it would be a great addition and can tell that already from the response we are getting, people are so excited," said Bilal Muhabat, area manager for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

The Nanaimo opening follows the opening of the islands first Popeyes location in Victoria late last year.

Muhabat adds that construction has already begun on a third island location in the Comox Valley. Plans are also in the works to bring one to Parksville as well as second locations in Greater Victoria and Nanaimo.