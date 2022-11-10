Poppy Blanket pays tribute to veterans in Stonewall
A tribute to those who have served is visible outside and inside the Stonewall Legion.
The branch has installed a poppy blanket, which is adorned with more than 2,000 flowers.
Tim Williams, president of the Stonewall Legion Branch, said the blanket was inspired by a similar one in Ontario, and that members have been working on the blanket for more than 18 months.
“It brings everything to focus,” he said. “It’s Remembrance Day. We need to remember our fallen comrades and people that are overseas serving.”
All of the poppies have been knitted or crocheted by hand.
“We’ve had people all the way from Marquette to Teulon knitting and crocheting different poppies,” Williams said.
People are able to sponsor a poppy with a $20 donation, with the option of adding a veteran’s name to the blanket. The money is split between Southwest District Palliative Care and a community fund for Stonewall.
The Stonewall Legion’s Remembrance Day service will begin at 10:40 a.m. on Friday.
