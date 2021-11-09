'Poppy in the sky': Flight path designed to honour Canadian veterans
A special flight took off Tuesday afternoon to honour Canadian veterans ahead of Remembrance Day.
“We are going to fly and make a pattern of a poppy in the sky,” said Sameer Haqqi, the CEO of International Heritage Restoration Organization.
Haqqni mapped out the flight path to commemorate Canadian veterans.
“To do a tribute in a different manner to our veterans and to thank them for giving their lives for our freedom,” he said.
Bob Schauber, a pilot, was also on board the flight.
“I have lost some legion friends too recently, so it’s a celebration of their lives too,” he said.
The route took them from the Region of Waterloo International Airport to the northern outskirts of London, Ont.
“The areas between Salford, Ontario and Tillsonburg Airport, that’s about eight or nine nautical miles in radius and that’s where we are going to be making our poppy flower outline,” said Haqqi.
While the poppy route is not noticeable from the ground, the pair mapped the design through aircraft navigation and GPS.
Haqqni said the total flight time was one hour and they're considering making this an annual tradition.
