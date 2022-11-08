Poppy project at Gravenhurst retirement home honours veterans

As Remembrance Day approaches, The Manor at Gravenhurst partnered with community groups to create poppies, each containing a message for veterans.

“We lose our history over time. (There) are not enough people to convey the stories, tell our stories, or remember,” said Michelle Magill, executive director.

Ninety-nine-year-old Melba Smith is the only remaining veteran at the retirement residence.

Enlisting in the Air Force in 1942 at the age of 19, she says at this time of year, she can’t help but think of those she served with.

“I can’t say that any of them are alive,” Smith said. “My friend Muriel was the last to go, and she went two years ago. The rest are all gone.”

As Smith remembers the death and destruction of the Second World War, she hopes the poppy project is more than arts and crafts for the local schools participating.

“They should be taught at the schools the sacrifices that were made so that they could be free,” she said.

On Remembrance Day, 1000 poppies will surround The Manor, created by local schools and community groups, standing as a reminder and sparking conversation.

“The questions the children ask, some of the messages that are put on the back, they are very enduring and very heartfelt from a generation that will never know any of this,” said Magil.

Last year, many of the poppies were shipped overseas to troops in places like Kuwait and this year, they will go to local military bases.