Poppy shroud unveiled outside Huron County Museum

Outside the Huron County Museum in Goderich, Ont., a retired war machine is now covered in the universal symbol for peace and remembrance.

“You don’t even see the netting. It’s like the poppies are floating in mid-air. But, it’s very secure on the tank, as you can see,” explained Heather Ball, who helped bring the poppy shroud to life.

To mark the Maple Leaf Chapter of the Imperial Order Daughters of the Empire's (IODE) 120th Anniversary, and the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Legion’s adoption of the poppy as Canada’s symbol of remembrance, IODE members sewed poppies into a symbolic shroud to cover a tank that once roamed the battlefields of the Second World War.

“The IODE was started to support our soldiers in the 1900s during the Boer War, so we decided for the 120th anniversary we should do something to commemorate them and we thought what better project than to put poppies on the tank,” said Maple Leaf Chapter Regent Anne Marie Becke.

With the help of crocheted poppy donations from the Alzheimer’s Society, Legion members and local seniors, Goderich’s IODE was able to bring their vision to life, culminating in the draping of the shroud over the tank on Monday.

“In June, we started sewing the project together with all the IODE members and here it is, the finished product. 3,000 poppies and I’ve still got another 500 at home,” said Becke.

The shroud will stay draped over the museum’s tank until Nov. 12 when it will be taken to the Goderich Legion to find its new permanent home.

“We hope on the 12th to take this beautiful shroud of poppies to the Legion and hang it in an appropriate place, to be hung there for as long as...” said Goderich Legion President John Macdonald.