Popular 50/50 draw provides funding to struggling volunteer fire departments across Nova Scotia

A popular 50/50 draw in Nova Scotia is providing funding to struggling volunteer fire departments across the province.

The weekly Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50 draw averages a jackpot of more than $100,000 to the winner.

“The Nova Scotia Fire Fighters 50/50 has been a saviour to a lot of departments,” said Albert Bridge Volunteer Fire Department Chief Michael Hilliard.

There are 262 fire departments and agencies participating in the draw across the province, with every department benefiting based on a percentage of how many tickets they sell.

“We've purchased new coveralls for wild lands firefighting and rescue work. We've purchased helmets, we've purchased bunker gear and life safety rope for our water rescue team,” said Hilliard.

Some departments have struggled recently to keep their doors open and attract new members.

“It's the other smaller rural departments that are really benefiting from the 50/50 because during COVID times, we've never had a way to fundraise or make money,” said Glace Bay Volunteer Fire Chief John Chant.

In Glace Bay, N.S., a new state of the art rescue boat is the result of people buying tickets and community support.

“It's the higher end rescue. We spend a lot on software that would help locate victims quicker,” said Chant.

Hilliard says the draw has become the only source of fundraising for many small fire departments, which don't have large budgets to begin with.

The Albert Bridge Volunteer Fire Department has been able to purchase a new rescue truck from their share of money.

“We are not here to make money. We are here to provide a service to the community and every little thing we can do to enhance that service helps. The 50/50 has certainly been a way to enhance that,” said Hilliard.