Popular barber in Coldwater entering retirement for the second time

The community of Coldwater is soon to be without a familiar face who works hard to ensure men in the area are looking their best.

Terry Henry is preparing to hang up his scissors for the final time later this week at his namesake Barber Shop, which has been a staple in the town for the last 12 years.

"I don't have customers; I have friends," says Henry. "They are amazing. Everyone should experience Coldwater. It's a great village, we've got some lovely shops, great restaurants. It's a very personable town."

This is the second time Henry has entered into retirement. His career, which began in 1966, primarily centred in Orillia, where he operated a shop for about 45 years. Then a hairstylist, he retired for only a few weeks before moving to Coldwater and making his new operation a Barber Shop.

"For any young person looking for a great career, barbering, hairdressing, hair styling, it's a great business to get into, and like I say, it's a fashion, and it's amazing," says Henry.

While his business is closing, he has no plans to leave the community. Henry says he'll continue his work with the local BIA and Lion's Club. Henry says everyone should experience the community of Coldwater at some point.

"It's going to be very sad for myself also," says Henry. "It's a joy coming to work every day. It's not a job. It's not a job. I enjoy it. It's just a pleasure to serve the people in Coldwater, and they've been great."

Terry Henry's Barber Shop's last day in operation will be on Friday.