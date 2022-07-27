Popular Barrie festival returns with artisans, vendors and musical performances

North America's largest outdoor arts and crafts festival, Kempenfest, returns to the heart of Barrie for its 50th year.

Dozens of vendors and hundreds of artisans have started setting up booths for what organizers expect to be a record-breaking attendance after the pandemic halted festivities.

"From hotels being sold out, from restaurants being packed, from people shopping both here at Kempenfest, but also they tend to leave here and shop local," said Tom Aikins, Kempenfest marketing director.

Organizers have said the popular festival brings roughly $12 million to the local economy while supporting several charities.

"So it's a major event for this community and the economy here," Aikins added.

Musical performances will take to the stage, including The Sheepdogs, country artist Tebey, Death From Above 1979, and Practically Hip, with the full lineup schedule and tickets available online.

Kempenfest runs from Fri., July 29 to Mon., Aug. 2.