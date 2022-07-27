Popular Barrie festival returns with artisans, vendors and musical performances
North America's largest outdoor arts and crafts festival, Kempenfest, returns to the heart of Barrie for its 50th year.
Dozens of vendors and hundreds of artisans have started setting up booths for what organizers expect to be a record-breaking attendance after the pandemic halted festivities.
"From hotels being sold out, from restaurants being packed, from people shopping both here at Kempenfest, but also they tend to leave here and shop local," said Tom Aikins, Kempenfest marketing director.
Organizers have said the popular festival brings roughly $12 million to the local economy while supporting several charities.
"So it's a major event for this community and the economy here," Aikins added.
Musical performances will take to the stage, including The Sheepdogs, country artist Tebey, Death From Above 1979, and Practically Hip, with the full lineup schedule and tickets available online.
Kempenfest runs from Fri., July 29 to Mon., Aug. 2.
-
Regina police seek suspect after costly bike stolen at knifepointRegina police say no one was hurt Wednesday evening when a Specialized bike was stolen by a man wielding a knife.
-
Canada's bishops want Catholic Church to issue new statement on Doctrine of DiscoveryCanada's bishops are working with the Vatican in the hope of issuing a new statement from the Catholic Church on the Doctrine of Discovery, the organizers of the papal visit said Wednesday.
-
Branch 25 Legion in the Sault is on the moveThe Maple Leaf that has flown in front of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 in Sault Ste. Marie for the last 55 years has been lowered.
-
RCMP officer found passed out in a Burger King drive-thru after driving drunk in a police vehicle disciplinedA B.C. Mountie who drove his vehicle drunk – crashing it before being found passed out behind the wheel in a Burger King drive-thru, where he later resisted arrest – will not lose his job.
-
Alberta patrol officer passes through Sudbury while raising awareness about PTSDChad Kennedy of Alberta is making his way through Canada while raising awareness about PTSD.
-
-
Record-breaking heat wave poses higher risk for vulnerable peopleHigh temperatures from the record-breaking heat wave hitting B.C. are posing additional risks for more vulnerable people, including seniors, people with chronic illnesses, and those without homes.
-
Man rushed to hospital after being hit with wine bottle in Christie PitsA man has been seriously injured after being hit with a bottle in the Christie Pits neighbourhood on Wednesday evening.
-