Popular Belle River staple up for sale as owner retires

A Belle River landmark is up for sale.

The owner of Mr. Biggs Sports Bar and Eatery, Al Fazio, is hanging up the apron for good, due to health reasons.

Fazio was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2017 and the 63-year-old says he is ready to hand the business over to someone else.

He started young in the hospitality business, working side-by-side with his dad as a child.

Fazio decided to strike out on his own at 29-years-old.

“Eventually I have to put it on the market somewhere on the line. I'm not going to work until I'm 95-years-old or until I drop dead in front of a customer cleaning a table or something. A decision had to be made, it was a tough decision to make," Fazio told AM800 News.

He says the people that come through the door are not his customers, they are his friends, and they will be missed.

Fazio is also proud of the jobs he created while in business, he told AM800.

“I could tell you we could probably fill the place in ten times over by the people who have worked for me., You know, and ah, the most exciting thing was, is that they graduated from their university or wherever they attended and became professionals and I was just a little bit helping them put a few bucks in their pockets,” he said.

The restaurant currently employs more than 20 people.

The property features a dining room with a 130-person capacity and 78 on the bar side along with 103 patio seats.

The listing price for the business is $699,900. If a buyer were to purchase the property and building, that is listed at $2,799,900.