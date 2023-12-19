Popular Canadian comedy Letterkenny wraps up the series with 12th season

With the last six episodes of the award-winning TV show Letterkenny being released Dec. 25, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca sits down with two of the show's stars to talk about filming in Sudbury, Ont.

Michelle Mylett and Tyler Johnston -- two actors from British Columbia -- have been part of the Letterkenny cast since it began in 2016.

Mylett plays Katy, a "hick" who in the course of 12 seasons gets more confident, while also getting to show a softer and more vulnerable side at times.

Johnston plays Stewart, one of the "skids" who starts the series as a loner kid in his mom's basement and eventually is accepted and invited out with the other characters, even landing himself a girlfriend or two along the way.

In the last seven years, Letterkenny – a quick-witted comedy about small-town Canada created by Jared Keeso -- has amassed 51 award nominations and 20 wins.

Letterkenny is Crave's first original series and is the most-streamed Canadian show on the platform for the past several years, the Bell Media company said in a news release.

Including the last season, it will have 81 episodes and eight specials along with a spinoff series Shoresy.

The Letterkenny series has an 87 per cent average audience score on media review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Mylett and Johnston both said it was the people in Sudbury that made it a really enjoyable place to film.

"We spent so much time there … it was the perfect place to film Letterkenny," Mylett said.

"The beautiful locations, especially the farm where we shot a lot of my stuff with the hicks was so beautiful and the people were so welcoming. We always receive such a warm reception and we had a lot of fun."

Johnston said the cast would go out dancing the first couple of years of filming.

"We went … to SRO before SRO was no longer there. I think we went to Peddler's probably a couple too many times," he said.

"Yeah, Sudbury was amazing. People were great, locations were great, and you know Michelle and I being West Coast kids, we got out there and the snow was falling and it was cold as heck, but it really puts you into the world of Letterkenny and you know we are grateful for the folks of Sudbury."

A staple of the show is its Canadian expressions and insults.

Mylett said her favourite insult from the show is calling someone "10-ply" which implies the person is soft like toilet paper.

Barnburner is one of Johnston's favourite expressions from the show, meaning super exciting and is often used to reference a hockey game.

As for their favourite scenes to film, both said they enjoyed the scenes featuring the full cast of characters and slow-motion dances.

When asked why they think Letterkenny resonated with audiences around the world, Johnston said he thinks the characters are relatable and people are looking for original content that makes them laugh.

While Letterkenny may be ending, audiences can expect more from the brand's universe as Keeso signed a deal earlier this month to expand into a new spinoff series and Shoresy is working on Season 3.