Popular comedian returns to Casino Rama this fall
Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Burr is scheduled to perform at Casino Rama Resort this fall.
The American stand-up comic will have the audience laughing on October 6 at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Tickets to the popular comedian's show range from $115 to $175 plus taxes and go on sale with Ticketmaster Friday at 10 a.m., with pre-sale tickets available Wednesday.
Burr made history as the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park and has one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts, called Monday Morning Podcast, where he rants about relationships, sports and more.
Other shows happening at Casino Rama's entertainment centre this fall include An Evening with Larry the Cable Guy on November 4, Dane Cook's The Perfectly Shattered Tour on November 10, and two shows from the Barenaked Ladies on December 1 and 2.
The complete entertainment lineup is available here.
-
Sault man charged after allegedly breaking into home, taking a walletA 30-year-old man is accused of breaking into a Sault area home Saturday, police say.
-
Ontario Lifesaving Championships take over Saugeen Shores' shorelineIt was rocky start to the Ontario Lifesaving Championships in Saugeen Shores, with in-water competition delayed due to unsafe conditions on Lake Huron. But that didn’t dampen the spirits of the nearly 100 competitors.
-
Loaded gun, drugs seized after suspected impaired driver crashes into ditchAn Innisfil man accused of impaired driving faces over a dozen charges following a police investigation into a single-vehicle crash over the weekend that allegedly turned up drugs and a loaded gun.
-
How the remnants of post-Tropical Storm Hilary will affect CanadaThe remnants of post-Tropical Storm Hilary are making their way up north and are expected to affect Canada's western region this week.
-
Dolegala, receivers and defense get high praise from Wes Cates following big win against B.C.The Riders are marching into the second half of the 2023 season with a renewed purpose after an impressive showing against B.C. from QB Jake Dolegala, the team's receiving corps and defense.
-
Reconsider Dundas Street renaming, three former Toronto mayors tell Chow, councilThree former Toronto mayors are asking the city to reconsider its decision to rename Dundas Street, questioning the practicality of the move and the research supporting it.
-
Alberta business hit by arsonist for fifth time: policePolice are investigating after a Fort McMurray business was targeted by an arsonist for the fifth time in less than a year.
-
Sunnidale Road bridge in Barrie demolished to pave way for improved traffic flowCrews have demolished the Sunnidale Road bridge over Highway 400 in Barrie to make room for a new, larger structure to improve traffic flow through the area.
-
Man accused of setting his shirt on fire charged with arsonA 31-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police say he threw rocks at a business and set his shirt on fire.