Popular comedian returns to Casino Rama this fall

Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Burr is scheduled to perform at Casino Rama Resort this fall.

The American stand-up comic will have the audience laughing on October 6 at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the popular comedian's show range from $115 to $175 plus taxes and go on sale with Ticketmaster Friday at 10 a.m., with pre-sale tickets available Wednesday.

Burr made history as the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park and has one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts, called Monday Morning Podcast, where he rants about relationships, sports and more.

Other shows happening at Casino Rama's entertainment centre this fall include An Evening with Larry the Cable Guy on November 4, Dane Cook's The Perfectly Shattered Tour on November 10, and two shows from the Barenaked Ladies on December 1 and 2.

The complete entertainment lineup is available here.