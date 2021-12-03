Popular 'Dine Around and Stay in Town' event returning to Victoria
Dozens of restaurants and hotels will be offering special deals in Greater Victoria starting in January.
The annual "Dine Around and Stay in Town" event is returning to Greater Victoria from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6, 2022.
More than 40 restaurants and 10 hotels are participating in the promotion, which includes special menu prices and hotel rates.
At participating restaurants, a set Dine Around menu will include dishes that range from $20 to $60.
At the 10 hotels, rooms will be available for $129, $149, $169, $189, and $249. The promotion is available for both locals and visitors.
"Dine Around and Stay in Town Victoria is a great way to promote our community’s amazing food scene," said Peter de Bruyn, chair of the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association's Victoria Chapter.
"This festival has become the premier culinary program in Greater Victoria," he said. "It highlights our talented chefs and restaurateurs, as well as attracting countless customers to their favourite restaurants."
Organizers note that Victoria has more restaurants per capita than any other city in Canada, and that diversity is reflected in Dine Around.
"The choice is tremendous for locals as well as those visiting our community," said Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria.
Further information about the upcoming Dine Around and Stay in Town event can be found here.
A full list of participating restaurants and hotels can be found below:
Restaurants
- 10 Acres at the Pier
- 10 Acres Bistro
- 10 Acres Commons
- AURA Waterfront Restaurant + Patio
- Bar 500 Eatery
- Bard & Banker
- Board with Friends Café
- Boom + Batten Restaurant and Cafe
- Browns Crafthouse Vic West
- Browns Socialhouse
- Cactus Club Victoria
- Ferris Grill & Garden Patio
- Ferris' Upstairs Seafood and Oyster Bar
- Fiamo Italian Kitchen
- Finn's Seafood Restaurant
- Fire + Water Restaurant
- Glo Restaurant + Lounge
- Irish Times Pub
- J.R. Slims
- Little Jumbo Restaurant & Bar
- Lot 1 Pasta Bar
- LURE Restaurant & Bar
- Milestones Langford
- Milestones Victoria
- Moxies Victoria
- Niche Grocerant
- Pendray Inn and Tea House
- Perro Negro
- Q Lounge at the Empress
- Sherwood
- Six Mile Pub & Eatery
- Spinnakers Gastro Brewpub
- Steamship Grill & Bar
- Sticky Wicket Pub and Restaurant
- The Arbutus Room at Brentwood Bay Resort
Hotels
- Chateau Victoria Hotel & Suites
- Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort
- Double Tree by Hilton Hotel & Suites Victoria
- Hotel Grand Pacific
- Hotel Rialto
- Huntingdon Manor Hotel
- Inn at Laurel Point
- The Oswego Hotel
- Pendray Inn and Tea House
- Spinnakers Guesthouses