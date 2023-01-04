Popular 'Dine Around' food event returning to Victoria
The popular Dine Around and Stay in Town event is returning to Victoria later this month.
From Jan. 20 until Feb. 5, a range of local restaurants will be offering deals on food with special set prices.
A total of 50 restaurants are participating in this year's Dine Around promotion, with restaurants offering multiple-course meals for $25 to $65, increasing at $10 increments.
Participating restaurants are located across Greater Victoria and range from romantic locales to casual eats to neighbourhood pubs.
Meanwhile, several hotels will be offering discounted prices during the event. Hotels include the Fairmont Empress, the Magnolia Hotel & Spa, the Oswego Hotel, and several others.
While 50 restaurants are locked in to participate in Dine Around and Stay in Town, organizers say more hotels may be added to the list closer to the launch date.
This year, organizers will also be hosting a launch gala on Jan. 19, the day before the food festival begins, at the Victoria Conference Centre.
The 50 restaurants participating in this year's Dine Around event can be found below in no particular order:
- Bard & Banker
- Virtuous Pie
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar at the Winery (Quadra Street)
- Ferris’ Upstairs Seafood & Oyster Bar
- Perro Negro
- Boom + Batten
- Fiamo Italian Kitchen
- Wind Cries Mary
- J.R. SLIMS
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar (Fort Street)
- Spinnakers Gastro Brewpub
- Steamship Grill & Bar
- Sticky Wicket Pub & Restaurant
- Ugly Duckling Restaurant
- Bar 500
- Irish Times Pub
- The Courtney Room
- Pagliacci's
- CRAFT Beer Market
- FARO Handcrafted Pizza and Tasting Room
- Fathom
- Cactus Club Café
- Q at The Empress
- E:Ne Raw Food & Sake Bar
- L'Apero Wine & Cheese Bistro
- Milestones Restaurant
- The Beach House
- 10 Acres Bistro
- The Arbutus Room
- Niche Grocerant
- The Pendray Inn and Tea House
- Little Jumbo Restaurant & Bar
- Aura Waterfront Restaurant + Patio
- Six Mile Pub & Eatery
- 10 Acres at the Pier
- Ferris' Downstairs Grill & Garden Patio
- Penny Farthing Pub
- Glo Restaurant + Lounge
- Fire + Water Restaurant
- The Westin Bear Mountain Resort & Spa Hotel
- Lot 1 Pasta Bar
- LURE Restaurant & Bar
- Vista 18
- Zambri's
- Vis-à-Vis
- The Old Spaghetti Factory Victoria
- Finn's Seafood, Chops & Cocktails
- Earls Kitchen + Bar
- 10 Acres Commons
More information about Dine Around and Stay in Town can be found on the Tourism Victoria website.