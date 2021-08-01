Popular dog show returns to Orillia
After a pandemic hiatus, the Barrie Kennel & Obedience Club is hosting its largest event this long weekend.
The annual event typically takes place at the Orillia Fair Grounds on the civic holiday weekend. Despite uncertain weather, the event forged ahead.
"We are so excited to be back," says Elizabeth Numbers, the club president. "This is the first fairly open show since March 2020, and this is our largest entry in many years."
This year 450 dogs are participating in the annual conformation dog show. The event is for purebred dogs only. Judges will be analyzing the breeding stock of the dogs. While still facing attendance limitations due to the pandemic, this year's breeds still have global ties.
"These particular dogs have come from homes in Quebec and all over Ontario," says Numbers. "Some of them are imported dogs. I met one today that had been imported from the Cheque Republic."
For more information on the event, you can click here.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 2, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
-
'It’s just totally surreal': Gold-medal Olympian returns home to CalgaryThe Tokyo Olympics ended in gold for Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, but she almost didn’t have the chance to earn the medal.
-
'We are out here celebrating': Calgarians mark Emancipation DayCalgarians visited the Temple Community Centre Sunday, where an event featuring Black-owned businesses, food trucks and entertainment was held to celebrate Emancipation Day.
-
'Thank you so much': Toddler battling cancer receives parade of birthday wishesA toddler in Fort Saskatchewan received a lot of well wishes to celebrate his third birthday on Sunday.
-
‘It’s great for Canada:’ Penny Oleksiak’s parents happy for daughter’s historic achievement at Tokyo OlympicsRichard and Alison Oleksiak say they cannot wait to see their daughter Penny on Monday when she arrives home after her historic week at the Tokyo Olympics.
-
Man struck and seriously injured by vehicle in ScarboroughA man was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Sunday evening.
-
Man falls to his death after police called to 'disturbance' in Coquitlam, IIO investigatingBritish Columbia's police watchdog is investigating an incident in which a man fell to his death while police were present at a home in Coquitlam early Sunday morning.
-
Sask. Health Authority warns of COVID-19 exposure at Lloydminster casinoThe Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public about possible exposure to COVID-19 at a casino in Lloydminster.
-
2 homes destroyed by fire in southwest CalgaryTwo homes and one detached garage in the southwest community of Woodbine went up in flames Sunday afternoon.