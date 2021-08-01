Popular dog show returns to Orillia

After a pandemic hiatus, the Barrie Kennel & Obedience Club is hosting its largest event this long weekend.

The annual event typically takes place at the Orillia Fair Grounds on the civic holiday weekend. Despite uncertain weather, the event forged ahead.

"We are so excited to be back," says Elizabeth Numbers, the club president. "This is the first fairly open show since March 2020, and this is our largest entry in many years."

This year 450 dogs are participating in the annual conformation dog show. The event is for purebred dogs only. Judges will be analyzing the breeding stock of the dogs. While still facing attendance limitations due to the pandemic, this year's breeds still have global ties.

"These particular dogs have come from homes in Quebec and all over Ontario," says Numbers. "Some of them are imported dogs. I met one today that had been imported from the Cheque Republic."

