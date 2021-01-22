A popular bakery in Etobicoke will close for two weeks after a number of employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a social media post, SanRemo Bakery and Cafe will close its doors on Jan. 22 and reopen on Feb. 6. On Thursday, the bakery appeared to still be open to customers.

“Some of our employees in the baking department have tested positive for COVID-19. Our father has also tested positive,” the bakery said on social media. “We need to take some time to ensure it is not spread any further, deep clean the bakery and focus on the health of our family and employees.”

The bakery said the last employee who tested positive worked on Jan. 16, and added that all staff wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

“The employees who tested positive from the back did not have any interaction with the public and anyone who was possibly in contact is in isolation.”

A post shared by SanRemo (@sanremobakery)

The bakery says it is working with Toronto Public Health and will be following their advice on how to move forward.

“This is not an easy time for us. It’s tough operating during a pandemic and we are heartbroken right now.”

The family-owned bakery, located near Royal York Boulevard and Simpson Avenue, has operated in the city for more than 50 years and is known for its Italian-inspired dishes and desserts.