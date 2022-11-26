Popular exhibit showcasing the life and work of Maud Lewis arrives in Halifax

A bright touring exhibit highlighting Nova Scotia's most famous folk artist has landed in Halifax.

Beginning Saturday, the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia will be home to a large installation of Maud Lewis' work for the next few months.

Born in Yarmouth and well-known for her charming paints of the Maritimes rural landscapes throughout all seasons, Lewis' vernacular style has, and continues, to establish her as one of the country's most beloved folk artists.

"The work has been seen in Hamilton, Thunder Bay, Edmonton, and Victoria, and its home now, home in Nova Scotia," said the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia's CEO Interim Director Sarah Moore Fillmore.

The show emphasizes Lewis' achievements while encompassing her entire painting career from black kittens to horse carts and rural scenes.

Although many of her pieces were done in her tiny -- but big in character -- home in Digby, N.S., the exhibit features paintings from other galleries that have never before been displayed in the province.

"So it's time for people to be able to come back and see it all assembled for them," said Moore Fillmore.

The touring Maud Lewis exhibition is set to run in Halifax until April 23, 2023.