Popular fashion retailer Simons officially announces Halifax store

Simons, a popular Quebec-based retailer, is officially coming to Atlantic Canada.

The new store is scheduled to open in the Halifax Shopping Centre in the spring of 2024.

The company says the location was chosen because it is closeness to Halifax’s downtown and public transit.

The Halifax location will mark the 17th Simons in Canada. There are currently ten Simons stores in Quebec, three in Alberta, one in British Columbia, and two in Ontario.

Bernard LeBlanc, the company's president and CEO, unveiled details on the new store during an event in Halifax Thursday morning.

He said adding a Halifax location to the company’s coast-to-coast expansion plan is a “really exciting moment.”

"We've been interested in the Maritimes for some time,” said LeBlanc. “And now all the things have come together and to be able to do it in such a vibrant and dynamic city as Halifax is just an immense privilege for us."

Simons was founded in 1840 in Quebec City and offers exclusive brands, as well as designer clothing and home decor items.