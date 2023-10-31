Popular gingerbread attraction returning at this year's Amherstburg River Lights Festival
When the lights turn on in Amherstburg for the town’s annual winter festival, visitors will be able to step back inside the Gingerbread Warming House for the first time in three years.
Amherstburg’s River Lights Winter Festival kicks off opening night festivities on Nov. 18.
According to the town, the returning warming house will feature free hot chocolate, custom-designed gingerbread houses and holiday crafts for kids.
The festival will offer an outdoor movie experience, a giant tree-lighting ceremony and fireworks along the waterfront.
“Come and experience the quaint, historic Town of Amherstburg, where new displays will be sure to delight as the magic of the holidays is around every corner,” the town said in a release.
Festivities begin on Nov. 18 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m, with the lights shining bright until Jan. 8. An itinerary of the festival, which also feature "hundreds" of people dressed in Santa Claus outfits for the Super Santa Run, is available online.
The town is also accepting submissions for its 2023 Gingerbread House Contest, split between five different age categories. Submissions will be displayed in the Gingerbread Warming House and winners will be announced on Nov. 25.
-
B.C. Hells Angel fighting extradition on N.Y. stock fraud chargesA British Columbia member of the Hells Angels is fighting his extradition to the United States to answer to charges of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering brought by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
-
London police investigate apparent shooting after bullet hole found in homeLondon police are investigating an apparent shooting after a resident alerted officers to a bullet hole in a home Monday night.
-
Ottawa firefighter hurt battling garage fire in ManotickOttawa Fire Services says one firefighter was injured battling a garage fire in Manotick Tuesday afternoon.
-
'Don't take risks': Family highlights road safety following streak of fatal crashes in Sask.On Sept. 29, Kevin MacKinnon was driving home from his father's retirement party, when he was involved in a crash involving three vehicles.
-
Man charged after car crashes in Aldergrove with woman's legs hanging from doorDays after a car was driven into a policing office in B.C.'s Lower Mainland with a woman's legs hanging from the door, a suspect has been charged.
-
Cancellation of Saskatoon green cart contract came as a 'surprise,' company saysThe City of Saskatoon is going in a different direction with its green cart program after the company hired to process organics "defaulted" on the contract but the president of the company says he wants to set the record straight.
-
City staff to explore relocating proposed Ontario Place spa to Exhibition PlaceMembers of the city’s executive committee have voted in favour of exploring the possibility of building the proposed Therme spa and water park on Exhibition Place instead of Ontario Place.
-
SIU clears OPP officer in Lakeshore incidentOntario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared an OPP officer of any criminal wrongdoing in connection to the injuries a 21-year-old sustained after allegedly taking a firearm from a police cruiser in Lakeshore over the summer.
-
Fugitive may be armed, police in Sagamok warnThe public is being warned to be on the lookout for a fugitive who is in the area and could be armed, police in Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation said Tuesday evening.